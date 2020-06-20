All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13555 Mirror Lake Dr.

13555 Mirror Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13555 Mirror Lake Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
13555 Mirror Lake Dr. Available 04/05/19 -
This beautiful lake view home is located in the gated community of Avalon Lakes. It features formal living and dining room area, a spacious kitchen with eating space and large windows that overlook the back lake, a huge family room with two sliding doors that lead you to the covered porch. Upstairs you will find all bedrooms, Jack and Jill bathroom and the perfect size master suite and master bathroom. Community features include a recreational center with a pool, playground, basketball court and gym. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED. AVAILABLE 4/5

(RLNE3878543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13555 Mirror Lake Dr. have any available units?
13555 Mirror Lake Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13555 Mirror Lake Dr. have?
Some of 13555 Mirror Lake Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13555 Mirror Lake Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
13555 Mirror Lake Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13555 Mirror Lake Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 13555 Mirror Lake Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13555 Mirror Lake Dr. offer parking?
No, 13555 Mirror Lake Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 13555 Mirror Lake Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13555 Mirror Lake Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13555 Mirror Lake Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 13555 Mirror Lake Dr. has a pool.
Does 13555 Mirror Lake Dr. have accessible units?
No, 13555 Mirror Lake Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 13555 Mirror Lake Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13555 Mirror Lake Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13555 Mirror Lake Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13555 Mirror Lake Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
