Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool racquetball court tennis court

Beautiful Home in the Lakes at Eastwood! - A beautiful three bedroom and two and a half bath two-story single family home in the desirable Eastwood Community. Master bedroom is down stairs with the other two bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen is upgraded with Venecian gold bevelled edge granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen has large pantry and eat in dinning looking out the front yard. The master bathroom has dual vanity. Washer and dryer are included. The new roof was installed in 2017 and the exterior was freshly painted in 2018. The neighborhood has top rated Sunrise Elementary School, and it is also a Golf/Swim/Tennis Community with racquetball courts and playgrounds. Schedule a viewing and apply to live in this wonderful home today!



