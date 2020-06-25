13533 Hidden Forest Cir

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool basketball court

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

5/4.5 Avalon Lakes Home ! - Short walk away from amenities including a park, swimming pool, tennis courts and basketball courts. Conveniently located to shops , #A graded orange county schools, and medical centers. Close to major universities and colleges. This home is in a Guard Gated community. It features a two car garage, landscaping, over sized windows, frosted front door. The gourmet kitchen presents all upgraded appliances, tons of cabinet space, a center island, plenty of counter-tops, pantry space and a breakfast nook. Covered back patio with fans for BBQs and entertaining. 4 bedroom upstairs 2 with private full bathrooms. Large loft makes a great space to game, work or relax, Second Floor opens into the living area downstairs with 2nd level windows for great natural lighting. Laundry room clothes shoot from 2nd floor, this is a plus! , Spacious Master Bedroom on 1st floor and full bathroom housing double vanities, a garden tub, a standing glass door shower , Large closets through out home. This is a Large Family or Roommates dream. Work, live, or learn in the exclusive Avalon Lakes Community . This is wont last ! , call for touring today.



