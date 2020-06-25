All apartments in Alafaya
13533 Hidden Forest Cir
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

13533 Hidden Forest Cir

13533 Hidden Forest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13533 Hidden Forest Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
5/4.5 Avalon Lakes Home ! - Short walk away from amenities including a park, swimming pool, tennis courts and basketball courts. Conveniently located to shops , #A graded orange county schools, and medical centers. Close to major universities and colleges. This home is in a Guard Gated community. It features a two car garage, landscaping, over sized windows, frosted front door. The gourmet kitchen presents all upgraded appliances, tons of cabinet space, a center island, plenty of counter-tops, pantry space and a breakfast nook. Covered back patio with fans for BBQs and entertaining. 4 bedroom upstairs 2 with private full bathrooms. Large loft makes a great space to game, work or relax, Second Floor opens into the living area downstairs with 2nd level windows for great natural lighting. Laundry room clothes shoot from 2nd floor, this is a plus! , Spacious Master Bedroom on 1st floor and full bathroom housing double vanities, a garden tub, a standing glass door shower , Large closets through out home. This is a Large Family or Roommates dream. Work, live, or learn in the exclusive Avalon Lakes Community . This is wont last ! , call for touring today.

(RLNE4868720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13533 Hidden Forest Cir have any available units?
13533 Hidden Forest Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13533 Hidden Forest Cir have?
Some of 13533 Hidden Forest Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13533 Hidden Forest Cir currently offering any rent specials?
13533 Hidden Forest Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13533 Hidden Forest Cir pet-friendly?
No, 13533 Hidden Forest Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13533 Hidden Forest Cir offer parking?
Yes, 13533 Hidden Forest Cir offers parking.
Does 13533 Hidden Forest Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13533 Hidden Forest Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13533 Hidden Forest Cir have a pool?
Yes, 13533 Hidden Forest Cir has a pool.
Does 13533 Hidden Forest Cir have accessible units?
No, 13533 Hidden Forest Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 13533 Hidden Forest Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 13533 Hidden Forest Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13533 Hidden Forest Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 13533 Hidden Forest Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
