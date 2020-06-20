Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking playground pool garage tennis court

13513 Fordwell Drive Available 08/01/20 WATERFORD LAKES BEAUTIFUL HOME - ENJOYING LIVING IN WATERFORD LAKES WITH COMMUNITY AMENITIES AND GREAT SCHOOLS! Beautiful 3-2 with extra 4th bedroom off of master bedroom, makes great office or nursery with closet. Great location in Waterford Lakes with huge fenced back yard and lots of trees. Open kitchen, white appliances, marble counters, lots of tile throughout with laminate hardwood flooring as well. Many amenities including pool, tennis, playgrounds and fields and much more!! THREE VEHICLE MAX



This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

