Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

13513 Fordwell Drive

13513 Fordwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13513 Fordwell Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
13513 Fordwell Drive Available 08/01/20 WATERFORD LAKES BEAUTIFUL HOME - ENJOYING LIVING IN WATERFORD LAKES WITH COMMUNITY AMENITIES AND GREAT SCHOOLS! Beautiful 3-2 with extra 4th bedroom off of master bedroom, makes great office or nursery with closet. Great location in Waterford Lakes with huge fenced back yard and lots of trees. Open kitchen, white appliances, marble counters, lots of tile throughout with laminate hardwood flooring as well. Many amenities including pool, tennis, playgrounds and fields and much more!! THREE VEHICLE MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
Prospective tenants that proactively completed and had their lease applications approved are given priority when scheduling appointments. #53901

(RLNE2314535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13513 Fordwell Drive have any available units?
13513 Fordwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13513 Fordwell Drive have?
Some of 13513 Fordwell Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13513 Fordwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13513 Fordwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13513 Fordwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13513 Fordwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13513 Fordwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13513 Fordwell Drive offers parking.
Does 13513 Fordwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13513 Fordwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13513 Fordwell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13513 Fordwell Drive has a pool.
Does 13513 Fordwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 13513 Fordwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13513 Fordwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13513 Fordwell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13513 Fordwell Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13513 Fordwell Drive has units with air conditioning.

