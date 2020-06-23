13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home, with a 2 car garage!! Features include volume ceilings, formal living/dining room combo, family room, large open kitchen with island. New tile throughout main areas, new appliances and carpet in bedrooms. Washer/Dryer hookups included. Private backyard/private entry, corner lot, located in the Emerald Trace Community of Waterford Lakes North area. A zoned elementary and middle schools, also a short distance from Alafaya Trail and the 408. Lots of shopping and entertainment in the Waterford Lakes Villages shopping plaza.