Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE

13507 Emeraldview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13507 Emeraldview Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home, with a 2 car garage!! Features include volume ceilings, formal living/dining room combo, family room, large open kitchen with island. New tile throughout main areas, new appliances and carpet in bedrooms. Washer/Dryer hookups included. Private backyard/private entry, corner lot, located in the Emerald Trace Community of Waterford Lakes North area. A zoned elementary and middle schools, also a short distance from Alafaya Trail and the 408. Lots of shopping and entertainment in the Waterford Lakes Villages shopping plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13507 EMERALDVIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
