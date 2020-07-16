All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1348 Falling Star Lane

1348 Falling Star Lane · (321) 222-9262
Location

1348 Falling Star Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1348 Falling Star Lane · Avail. Jul 31

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2163 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
1348 Falling Star Lane Available 07/31/20 Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome in gated community in Avalon Lakes - This beautiful spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath located in the highly desired gated East Orlando community of Avalon Lakes has plenty of upgrades and a 1 car garage. Brand new granite counter tops are being placed in the kitchen that offer plenty of counter space, a breakfast bar and a pass thru feature that leads into the spacious family room. Just off the dining space is a large screened porch with additional storage. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite which offers a large walk in closet, double sink vanity, garden soaking tub, & separate glass enclosed walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms and full bath also located upstairs. Avalon Lakes has a private clubhouse with fitness center, 2 community pools, covered playground, basketball, volleyball & soccer fields. Conveniently located just minutes away are a variety of shopping & dining options in the popular Downtown Avalon Park & Waterford Lakes Town Center, as well as A rated schools. First month’s rent and security deposit (equivalent to first month’s rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Showings will be held starting the week of 7/20. Contact Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5889458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 Falling Star Lane have any available units?
1348 Falling Star Lane has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1348 Falling Star Lane have?
Some of 1348 Falling Star Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 Falling Star Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Falling Star Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Falling Star Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1348 Falling Star Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1348 Falling Star Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1348 Falling Star Lane offers parking.
Does 1348 Falling Star Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 Falling Star Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Falling Star Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1348 Falling Star Lane has a pool.
Does 1348 Falling Star Lane have accessible units?
No, 1348 Falling Star Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Falling Star Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1348 Falling Star Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1348 Falling Star Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1348 Falling Star Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
