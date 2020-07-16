Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage volleyball court

1348 Falling Star Lane Available 07/31/20 Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome in gated community in Avalon Lakes - This beautiful spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath located in the highly desired gated East Orlando community of Avalon Lakes has plenty of upgrades and a 1 car garage. Brand new granite counter tops are being placed in the kitchen that offer plenty of counter space, a breakfast bar and a pass thru feature that leads into the spacious family room. Just off the dining space is a large screened porch with additional storage. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite which offers a large walk in closet, double sink vanity, garden soaking tub, & separate glass enclosed walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms and full bath also located upstairs. Avalon Lakes has a private clubhouse with fitness center, 2 community pools, covered playground, basketball, volleyball & soccer fields. Conveniently located just minutes away are a variety of shopping & dining options in the popular Downtown Avalon Park & Waterford Lakes Town Center, as well as A rated schools. First month’s rent and security deposit (equivalent to first month’s rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Showings will be held starting the week of 7/20. Contact Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5889458)