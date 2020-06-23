1344 Sophie Blvd

Amenities
2 bed/2 bath conveniently located off Hwy. 50 within 1/4 mile to Hwy 408. Grocery, library, restaurants, public transportation are all just steps outside of your door. Tile flooring through-out the home. The upgraded eat-in kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets & breakfast bar. Bathrooms have been remodeled. Bedrooms are large & bright with lots of natural light. Master includes walk-in closet & separate vanity for extra room to get ready for your day. Enclosed patio for entertaining or grilling out. Community amenities include fenced in pool. Available soon.
*Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.
Additional Fees Apply:
Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet
Administration Fee $195
(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)