Alafaya, FL
1344 Sophie Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1344 Sophie Blvd

1344 Sophie Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1344 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85f12740f7 ----
2 bed/2 bath conveniently located off Hwy. 50 within 1/4 mile to Hwy 408. Grocery, library, restaurants, public transportation are all just steps outside of your door. Tile flooring through-out the home. The upgraded eat-in kitchen includes granite counters, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets & breakfast bar. Bathrooms have been remodeled. Bedrooms are large & bright with lots of natural light. Master includes walk-in closet & separate vanity for extra room to get ready for your day. Enclosed patio for entertaining or grilling out. Community amenities include fenced in pool. Available soon.

*Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.

Additional Fees Apply:
Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet
Administration Fee $195
(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Sophie Blvd have any available units?
1344 Sophie Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1344 Sophie Blvd have?
Some of 1344 Sophie Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 Sophie Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Sophie Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Sophie Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 Sophie Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1344 Sophie Blvd offer parking?
No, 1344 Sophie Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1344 Sophie Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 Sophie Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Sophie Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1344 Sophie Blvd has a pool.
Does 1344 Sophie Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1344 Sophie Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Sophie Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 Sophie Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1344 Sophie Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1344 Sophie Blvd has units with air conditioning.
