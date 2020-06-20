All apartments in Alafaya
13419 KITTY FORK ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13419 KITTY FORK ROAD

13419 Kitty Fork Road · No Longer Available
Location

13419 Kitty Fork Road, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in the DESIRABLE BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY! 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with a HUGE master bedroom. The master bathroom has double sinks, a Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Master closet is very spacious. As you walk in, you will find your separate formal living room and dining room with crown molding and baseboards. You will love the big family room allowing you lots of open space. Split floor plan. Kitchen is very well designed for cooking and entertaining, the island is useful while cooking, and the granite counter tops are beautiful. You are minutes away from 408East Expressway, Waterford Lakes Shopping Center, lots of restaurants, and entertainment. Community has a fitness center, two community pools, security patrol and a brand new club house. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13419 KITTY FORK ROAD have any available units?
13419 KITTY FORK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13419 KITTY FORK ROAD have?
Some of 13419 KITTY FORK ROAD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13419 KITTY FORK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13419 KITTY FORK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13419 KITTY FORK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13419 KITTY FORK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13419 KITTY FORK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13419 KITTY FORK ROAD does offer parking.
Does 13419 KITTY FORK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13419 KITTY FORK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13419 KITTY FORK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 13419 KITTY FORK ROAD has a pool.
Does 13419 KITTY FORK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13419 KITTY FORK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13419 KITTY FORK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13419 KITTY FORK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13419 KITTY FORK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13419 KITTY FORK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
