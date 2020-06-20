13419 KITTY FORK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Beautiful home in the DESIRABLE BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY! 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with a HUGE master bedroom. The master bathroom has double sinks, a Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Master closet is very spacious. As you walk in, you will find your separate formal living room and dining room with crown molding and baseboards. You will love the big family room allowing you lots of open space. Split floor plan. Kitchen is very well designed for cooking and entertaining, the island is useful while cooking, and the granite counter tops are beautiful. You are minutes away from 408East Expressway, Waterford Lakes Shopping Center, lots of restaurants, and entertainment. Community has a fitness center, two community pools, security patrol and a brand new club house. Available Now.