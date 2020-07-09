All apartments in Alafaya
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13331 TANJA KING BLVD
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:24 AM

13331 TANJA KING BLVD

13331 Tanja King Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13331 Tanja King Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13331 TANJA KING BLVD Available 04/12/19 - Avalon Park 2 Bedroom + Bonus, 2 Car Garage townhome. Open floor plan includes living/dining great room. Large pantry with washer/dryer hookups. Includes cable, lawn and community pool. Walking distance to A rated Avalon Elementary School.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. Property is tenant occupied. Appointment is required. Available to move in after 04/12/19. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590.

(RLNE4778104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13331 TANJA KING BLVD have any available units?
13331 TANJA KING BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13331 TANJA KING BLVD have?
Some of 13331 TANJA KING BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13331 TANJA KING BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
13331 TANJA KING BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13331 TANJA KING BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 13331 TANJA KING BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 13331 TANJA KING BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 13331 TANJA KING BLVD offers parking.
Does 13331 TANJA KING BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13331 TANJA KING BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13331 TANJA KING BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 13331 TANJA KING BLVD has a pool.
Does 13331 TANJA KING BLVD have accessible units?
No, 13331 TANJA KING BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 13331 TANJA KING BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 13331 TANJA KING BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13331 TANJA KING BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13331 TANJA KING BLVD has units with air conditioning.

