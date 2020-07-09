Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

13331 TANJA KING BLVD Available 04/12/19 - Avalon Park 2 Bedroom + Bonus, 2 Car Garage townhome. Open floor plan includes living/dining great room. Large pantry with washer/dryer hookups. Includes cable, lawn and community pool. Walking distance to A rated Avalon Elementary School.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. Property is tenant occupied. Appointment is required. Available to move in after 04/12/19. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590.



(RLNE4778104)