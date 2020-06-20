All apartments in Alafaya
1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:27 AM

1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE

1325 Flowing Tide Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Flowing Tide Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two story townhouse featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and one car garage. Built for only six months!! Exquisite finishes, including granite counter tops, wood kitchen cabinets, modern tile floor, carpet, and much more. Convenient open floor plan, excellent for entertain. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Dining room and bedroom set included. Excellent location near Avalon Park, Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, 408 and 417. This townhouse won't last long, come and schedule a private showing!!! No pets, no smoking. Rental application $30.00 for each adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE have any available units?
1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
