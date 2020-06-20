1325 FLOWING TIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two story townhouse featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and one car garage. Built for only six months!! Exquisite finishes, including granite counter tops, wood kitchen cabinets, modern tile floor, carpet, and much more. Convenient open floor plan, excellent for entertain. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Dining room and bedroom set included. Excellent location near Avalon Park, Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, 408 and 417. This townhouse won't last long, come and schedule a private showing!!! No pets, no smoking. Rental application $30.00 for each adult.