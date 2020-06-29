1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry pool shuffle board

1 BED / 1.5 BA + Den Area - East Orlando - UPDATED 1 bed/1.5 bath condo with den. Tile & laminate flooring throughout. Open floor plan with large living area/great room. Enclosed porch. Master suite has 2 large walk in closets and access to screened in patio. Updated master bath has vanity and separate bath area with tub/shower. Additional half bath for guests. Community pool overlooking a tranquil pond, shuffle board and Clubhouse. Small quiet community. Laundry room is shared by 4 units. Walk to Walmart! Located near Waterford shops, UCF, Valencia and Full Sail with convenient access to the 408 & 417! Will not last long! MOVE-IN READY!



Pet Restrictions. Only 1 pet UNDER 25lbs at maturity permitted per Association Rules & Regulation.



Application fees are non-refundable.



