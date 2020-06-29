All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C

1324 Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1324 Mesa Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
1 BED / 1.5 BA + Den Area - East Orlando - UPDATED 1 bed/1.5 bath condo with den. Tile & laminate flooring throughout. Open floor plan with large living area/great room. Enclosed porch. Master suite has 2 large walk in closets and access to screened in patio. Updated master bath has vanity and separate bath area with tub/shower. Additional half bath for guests. Community pool overlooking a tranquil pond, shuffle board and Clubhouse. Small quiet community. Laundry room is shared by 4 units. Walk to Walmart! Located near Waterford shops, UCF, Valencia and Full Sail with convenient access to the 408 & 417! Will not last long! MOVE-IN READY!

Pet Restrictions. Only 1 pet UNDER 25lbs at maturity permitted per Association Rules & Regulation.

Application fees are non-refundable.

(RLNE5553824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C have any available units?
1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C have?
Some of 1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C is pet friendly.
Does 1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C offer parking?
No, 1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C does not offer parking.
Does 1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C have a pool?
Yes, 1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C has a pool.
Does 1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C have accessible units?
No, 1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 Mesa Dr. #215-C does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College