Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM

13233 Sour Orange Dr

13233 Sour Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13233 Sour Orange Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
cable included
garage
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
13233 Sour Orange Dr Available 07/19/19 Avalon Park-3/2.5 Townhouse-End Unit! - To make an appointment to view this listing, please go to our website RWPreferred.com and reference the specific property under Rental Listings/Details.

This town house is located in Avalon Park! It is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 1788 sf of living space and an end unit that has Basic Cable Included. The home has a living room/dining room combination that is open to the kitchen, which features a breakfast bar and beautiful black granite. For convenience, you have a half bath just off the main entry and it has a linen closet (great additional storage-great for keeping your pool towels easily accessible as you go out the door to the Town Center Pool). The bedrooms are all upstairs and have spacious closets and carpet for flooring. The master bedroom has a fabulous tray ceiling. You will have tile in the kitchen, living room and baths. There is plenty of storage in the home, as well as a large under stair stowaway area. And, you have a rear-entry two-car garage! There is, also, street parking. This area is great for all your shopping, dining and entertainment needs! No roommates and no pets.

Features-
All Appliances, Tile/Carpet Floors, Detached-Rear Entry 2-Car Garage, Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups Only.
Application Process:
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult.

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. IE: You must have $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

What is verifiable income:

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3256590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13233 Sour Orange Dr have any available units?
13233 Sour Orange Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13233 Sour Orange Dr have?
Some of 13233 Sour Orange Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13233 Sour Orange Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13233 Sour Orange Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13233 Sour Orange Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13233 Sour Orange Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13233 Sour Orange Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13233 Sour Orange Dr offers parking.
Does 13233 Sour Orange Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13233 Sour Orange Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13233 Sour Orange Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13233 Sour Orange Dr has a pool.
Does 13233 Sour Orange Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 13233 Sour Orange Dr has accessible units.
Does 13233 Sour Orange Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13233 Sour Orange Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13233 Sour Orange Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13233 Sour Orange Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
