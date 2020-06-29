All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:29 AM

13221 Lake Live Oak Dr

13221 Lake Live Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13221 Lake Live Oak Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This exquisite apartment conveniently located in the sought-after Avalon Park in East Orlando is truly a rare find!

Featuring a generously sized 1 bed, 1 bath apartment over the garage (completely separate entrance and stairway dedicated to occupant) which contains its own living room and complete kitchen with dinette! Avalon Park is a popular master-planned neo-traditional community with a bustling town center & excellent schools.

Near Waterford Lakes, UCF, Research Parkway, OIA, & easy access to 408, 417, & 528, it offers many amenities such as parks, playgrounds, pools, fields, ball courts, as well as popular festivals throughout the year. Make an appointment today!

**Includes brand new flat screen tv mounted on wall in living room ready
**Dinette Kitchen set included
**Brand new ventless washer/dryer in unit
**Water & Electricity included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13221 Lake Live Oak Dr have any available units?
13221 Lake Live Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13221 Lake Live Oak Dr have?
Some of 13221 Lake Live Oak Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13221 Lake Live Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13221 Lake Live Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13221 Lake Live Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13221 Lake Live Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13221 Lake Live Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13221 Lake Live Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 13221 Lake Live Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13221 Lake Live Oak Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13221 Lake Live Oak Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13221 Lake Live Oak Dr has a pool.
Does 13221 Lake Live Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 13221 Lake Live Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13221 Lake Live Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13221 Lake Live Oak Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13221 Lake Live Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13221 Lake Live Oak Dr has units with air conditioning.
