13221 Lake Live Oak Dr

This exquisite apartment conveniently located in the sought-after Avalon Park in East Orlando is truly a rare find!



Featuring a generously sized 1 bed, 1 bath apartment over the garage (completely separate entrance and stairway dedicated to occupant) which contains its own living room and complete kitchen with dinette! Avalon Park is a popular master-planned neo-traditional community with a bustling town center & excellent schools.



Near Waterford Lakes, UCF, Research Parkway, OIA, & easy access to 408, 417, & 528, it offers many amenities such as parks, playgrounds, pools, fields, ball courts, as well as popular festivals throughout the year. Make an appointment today!



**Includes brand new flat screen tv mounted on wall in living room ready

**Dinette Kitchen set included

**Brand new ventless washer/dryer in unit

**Water & Electricity included