13218 Summer Rain Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6 bedroom 5 bath home with over 2800 square feet located in Waterford Lakes! This home is full of custom upgrades and features such as stainless appliances, oak cabinets, custom tile backsplash, built ins, and custom tiled baths. There is a huge pool and lanai which has views of the pond, a 3 car garage, and much more. A must see home!



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.