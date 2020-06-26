All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 13218 Summer Rain Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13218 Summer Rain Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

13218 Summer Rain Drive

13218 Summer Rain Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13218 Summer Rain Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6 bedroom 5 bath home with over 2800 square feet located in Waterford Lakes! This home is full of custom upgrades and features such as stainless appliances, oak cabinets, custom tile backsplash, built ins, and custom tiled baths. There is a huge pool and lanai which has views of the pond, a 3 car garage, and much more. A must see home!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13218 Summer Rain Drive have any available units?
13218 Summer Rain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13218 Summer Rain Drive have?
Some of 13218 Summer Rain Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13218 Summer Rain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13218 Summer Rain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13218 Summer Rain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13218 Summer Rain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13218 Summer Rain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13218 Summer Rain Drive offers parking.
Does 13218 Summer Rain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13218 Summer Rain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13218 Summer Rain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13218 Summer Rain Drive has a pool.
Does 13218 Summer Rain Drive have accessible units?
No, 13218 Summer Rain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13218 Summer Rain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13218 Summer Rain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13218 Summer Rain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13218 Summer Rain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College