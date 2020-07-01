13163 CENTER SQUARE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Desirable Avalon Park beauty 3 bedroom 2 l/2 bath 2 car rear garage townhouse has a combo living/dining room with kitchen towards the back of the house. Master bedroom is on the first floor with large closet, private bath, and sliders to paved enclosed patio. There is a half bath off the living area for guests. The patio is also accessed from the kitchen for morning coffee or evening relaxation. The Frigidaire Professional stainless steel appliances are a bonus, along with the 42 inch cabinets and granite counter tops. Upstairs is a huge bonus TV room or 4th bedroom along with 2 additional bedrooms and 1 bath. The pool is across from front and downtown Avalon Park is a block away making biking or walking to the nearby restaurants, grocery stores, community center easy living. Avalon Park is located near the 417, 528, 408, all expressways to reach within 30 to 45 minutes areas of Orlando downtown, Orlando International Airport, or Cocoa Beach.