Last updated February 27 2020

13163 CENTER SQUARE DRIVE

13163 Center Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13163 Center Square Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Desirable Avalon Park beauty 3 bedroom 2 l/2 bath 2 car rear garage townhouse has a combo living/dining room with kitchen towards the back of the house. Master bedroom is on the first floor with large closet, private bath, and sliders to paved enclosed patio. There is a half bath off the living area for guests. The patio is also accessed from the kitchen for morning coffee or evening relaxation. The Frigidaire Professional stainless steel appliances are a bonus, along with the 42 inch cabinets and granite counter tops. Upstairs is a huge bonus TV room or 4th bedroom along with 2 additional bedrooms and 1 bath. The pool is across from front and downtown Avalon Park is a block away making biking or walking to the nearby restaurants, grocery stores, community center easy living. Avalon Park is located near the 417, 528, 408, all expressways to reach within 30 to 45 minutes areas of Orlando downtown, Orlando International Airport, or Cocoa Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

