13161 Liberty Square Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage tennis court

Live in the heart of Avalon Park and walk to restaurants and festivals! Located facing the water and a conservation area this is your \"oasis close to it all\". The first floor is all tile for easy maintenance. FIRST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM with dual sinks in the master bath. Upstairs you find two more bedrooms PLUS a LOFT that can be used as an office, game area or whatever your heart desires. Great amenities COMMUNITY POOL, Tennis Courts, Community Center, etc.



-NO PETS

-No HOA app =)

-Applicants must earn gross income of $4,125/month

-Leases are for 1 year

-Available NOW - must be able to start lease within 2 weeks



See the following link for detailed resident selection criteria

PLEASE READ RESIDENT SELECTION CRITERIA BEFORE APPLYING