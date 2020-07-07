All apartments in Alafaya
13161 Liberty Square Dr
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:36 PM

13161 Liberty Square Dr

13161 Liberty Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13161 Liberty Square Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c3ef170de ----
Live in the heart of Avalon Park and walk to restaurants and festivals! Located facing the water and a conservation area this is your \"oasis close to it all\". The first floor is all tile for easy maintenance. FIRST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM with dual sinks in the master bath. Upstairs you find two more bedrooms PLUS a LOFT that can be used as an office, game area or whatever your heart desires. Great amenities COMMUNITY POOL, Tennis Courts, Community Center, etc.

-NO PETS
-No HOA app =)
-Applicants must earn gross income of $4,125/month
-Leases are for 1 year
-Available NOW - must be able to start lease within 2 weeks

See the following link for detailed resident selection criteria
??https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B3m2J0Thzo5EejYzTHJBdHFiWkk/view
PLEASE READ RESIDENT SELECTION CRITERIA BEFORE APPLYING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13161 Liberty Square Dr have any available units?
13161 Liberty Square Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13161 Liberty Square Dr have?
Some of 13161 Liberty Square Dr's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13161 Liberty Square Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13161 Liberty Square Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13161 Liberty Square Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13161 Liberty Square Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13161 Liberty Square Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13161 Liberty Square Dr offers parking.
Does 13161 Liberty Square Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13161 Liberty Square Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13161 Liberty Square Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13161 Liberty Square Dr has a pool.
Does 13161 Liberty Square Dr have accessible units?
No, 13161 Liberty Square Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13161 Liberty Square Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13161 Liberty Square Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13161 Liberty Square Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13161 Liberty Square Dr has units with air conditioning.

