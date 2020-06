Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home is currently being renovated by Invitation Homes. One of these fantastic upgrades will be vinyl plank flooring throughout the spacious home! With elegant curb appeal, this home has a wonderful fenced in backyard beautifully landscaped, a welcoming kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors and sophisticated touches throughout, gorgeous garden tub and double sink vanities in master bathroom and spacious bedrooms