1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely 4 bedroom executed home with serene views of the pool and pond. Welcome home to this immaculate and cozy home with an awesome layout. The gorgeous kitchen has cabinets galore, a beautiful backsplash and granite countertops. Kitchen is open to the family room which overlooks the screened porch/pool area and pond. Entertaining will be easy with this set up. All bedrooms are generous sized and the master bedroom overlooks the pool/pond. Master Suite has a walk in closet and double sinks, separate shower and garden tub in the bathroom. With beautiful tile throughout this home is easy to maintain and clean so you will be able to spend more of your time enjoying the Florida lifestyle this home offers. Call to see this home today!