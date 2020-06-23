All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:50 AM

1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE

1309 Seneca Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Seneca Falls Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom executed home with serene views of the pool and pond. Welcome home to this immaculate and cozy home with an awesome layout. The gorgeous kitchen has cabinets galore, a beautiful backsplash and granite countertops. Kitchen is open to the family room which overlooks the screened porch/pool area and pond. Entertaining will be easy with this set up. All bedrooms are generous sized and the master bedroom overlooks the pool/pond. Master Suite has a walk in closet and double sinks, separate shower and garden tub in the bathroom. With beautiful tile throughout this home is easy to maintain and clean so you will be able to spend more of your time enjoying the Florida lifestyle this home offers. Call to see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 SENECA FALLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
