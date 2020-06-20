1307 Bella Coola Dr

Amenities
RECENTLY REDUCED!!!
Great 2 Story 3/2.5 home w/ 2 car garage in Waterford Trails off of Avalon Pkwy. Very large with 2690 sq ft, enormous screened in enclosure with non skid tiles. New carpet recently installed. High end stainless steel appliances, french door fridge, Samsung front load washer/dryer included. You have to see this home to truly appreciate. Community pool & playground just a short walk away. Sorry no pets.
