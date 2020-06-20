1307 Bella Coola Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

RECENTLY REDUCED!!!

Great 2 Story 3/2.5 home w/ 2 car garage in Waterford Trails off of Avalon Pkwy. Very large with 2690 sq ft, enormous screened in enclosure with non skid tiles. New carpet recently installed. High end stainless steel appliances, french door fridge, Samsung front load washer/dryer included. You have to see this home to truly appreciate. Community pool & playground just a short walk away. Sorry no pets.

