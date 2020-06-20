All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1307 Bella Coola Dr

1307 Bella Coola Drive
Location

1307 Bella Coola Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
RECENTLY REDUCED!!!
Great 2 Story 3/2.5 home w/ 2 car garage in Waterford Trails off of Avalon Pkwy. Very large with 2690 sq ft, enormous screened in enclosure with non skid tiles. New carpet recently installed. High end stainless steel appliances, french door fridge, Samsung front load washer/dryer included. You have to see this home to truly appreciate. Community pool & playground just a short walk away. Sorry no pets.
Great 2 Story 3/2.5/2 home in Waterford Trails off of Avalon Pkwy. Very large with 2690 sq ft, enormous screened in enclosure with non skid tiles. High end stainless steel appliances, french door fridge, Samsung front load washer/dryer included. You have to see this home to truly appreciate. Community pool & playground just a short walk away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Bella Coola Dr have any available units?
1307 Bella Coola Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1307 Bella Coola Dr have?
Some of 1307 Bella Coola Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Bella Coola Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Bella Coola Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Bella Coola Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Bella Coola Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1307 Bella Coola Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Bella Coola Dr does offer parking.
Does 1307 Bella Coola Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1307 Bella Coola Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Bella Coola Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1307 Bella Coola Dr has a pool.
Does 1307 Bella Coola Dr have accessible units?
No, 1307 Bella Coola Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Bella Coola Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 Bella Coola Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 Bella Coola Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1307 Bella Coola Dr has units with air conditioning.
