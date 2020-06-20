All apartments in Alafaya
13024 Auburn Cove Lane

13024 Auburn Cove Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13024 Auburn Cove Ln, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
dog park
playground
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 3/2.5 townhome is located in the heart of downtown Avalon Park and includes ground maintenance. Available 12/20/18! There is a designated community pool, community tennis courts, community racquetball, community basketball, soccer fields, dog park, and community playground. The downstairs is an open floorplan with half bath, kitchen and breakfast bar, dining room, and living room with built in media cabinet. Off the dining room is a fenced courtyard. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master is spacious with a private bathroom. The home has an inside utility room with washer and dryer hook-ups, only. There is a 2 car garage at the back of the townhome. Walking distance to schools, Publix, YMCA, Mobil Gas Station, Avalon Park Downtown, and many other shops and restaurants. Pets will be considered.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13024 Auburn Cove Lane have any available units?
13024 Auburn Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13024 Auburn Cove Lane have?
Some of 13024 Auburn Cove Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13024 Auburn Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13024 Auburn Cove Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13024 Auburn Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13024 Auburn Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13024 Auburn Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13024 Auburn Cove Lane does offer parking.
Does 13024 Auburn Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13024 Auburn Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13024 Auburn Cove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13024 Auburn Cove Lane has a pool.
Does 13024 Auburn Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 13024 Auburn Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13024 Auburn Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13024 Auburn Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13024 Auburn Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13024 Auburn Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
