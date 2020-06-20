13024 Auburn Cove Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage pool dog park playground

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court courtyard dog park playground pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Spacious 3/2.5 townhome is located in the heart of downtown Avalon Park and includes ground maintenance. Available 12/20/18! There is a designated community pool, community tennis courts, community racquetball, community basketball, soccer fields, dog park, and community playground. The downstairs is an open floorplan with half bath, kitchen and breakfast bar, dining room, and living room with built in media cabinet. Off the dining room is a fenced courtyard. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master is spacious with a private bathroom. The home has an inside utility room with washer and dryer hook-ups, only. There is a 2 car garage at the back of the townhome. Walking distance to schools, Publix, YMCA, Mobil Gas Station, Avalon Park Downtown, and many other shops and restaurants. Pets will be considered.

Contact us to schedule a showing.