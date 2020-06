Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Talk about location!! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Avalon park town home is in very close proximity to Avalon Elementary, downtown Avalon park shopping/dining/parks. All bedrooms on second floor with carpeting and main level is beautiful herring bone tile. Must see this home. Will not last long. Call today to preview. Sorry, No pets.