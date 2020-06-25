All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

13005 AUBURN COVE LANE

13005 Auburn Cove Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13005 Auburn Cove Ln, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
dog park
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
13005 AUBURN COVE LANE Available 04/10/19 - Avalon Park 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Townhome! Spacious two story townhome with large master bedroom, linen closets, knockdown ceiling, insulated exterior wall and 10 x 10 private courtyard conveniently located within minutes from SR50, 417, 528 and the Orlando International Airpo rt. Less than 20 minutes to UCF, Research Park and high tech medical facilities. Master planned community with Publix shopping center, specialty shops, fine dining and many other conveniences. A variety of amenities including pool & splash park, cabana , tot lot, soccer and football fields, basketball court, tennis, walking and bike trails and dog park.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. Property is tenant occupied and appointment is required. Available for showings preferably on Thursday and Friday. Available for move in after 04/10/19. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590.

(RLNE4778108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13005 AUBURN COVE LANE have any available units?
13005 AUBURN COVE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13005 AUBURN COVE LANE have?
Some of 13005 AUBURN COVE LANE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13005 AUBURN COVE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13005 AUBURN COVE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13005 AUBURN COVE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13005 AUBURN COVE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 13005 AUBURN COVE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13005 AUBURN COVE LANE offers parking.
Does 13005 AUBURN COVE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13005 AUBURN COVE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13005 AUBURN COVE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13005 AUBURN COVE LANE has a pool.
Does 13005 AUBURN COVE LANE have accessible units?
No, 13005 AUBURN COVE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13005 AUBURN COVE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13005 AUBURN COVE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13005 AUBURN COVE LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13005 AUBURN COVE LANE has units with air conditioning.
