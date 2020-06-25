Amenities

13005 AUBURN COVE LANE Available 04/10/19 - Avalon Park 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Townhome! Spacious two story townhome with large master bedroom, linen closets, knockdown ceiling, insulated exterior wall and 10 x 10 private courtyard conveniently located within minutes from SR50, 417, 528 and the Orlando International Airpo rt. Less than 20 minutes to UCF, Research Park and high tech medical facilities. Master planned community with Publix shopping center, specialty shops, fine dining and many other conveniences. A variety of amenities including pool & splash park, cabana , tot lot, soccer and football fields, basketball court, tennis, walking and bike trails and dog park.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. Property is tenant occupied and appointment is required. Available for showings preferably on Thursday and Friday. Available for move in after 04/10/19. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590.



(RLNE4778108)