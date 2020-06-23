12977 Lexington Summit St.

Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool playground basketball court guest parking

Nice 2/2.5 Townhome with 2 Masters in Gated Community! - Come Home to this nice Townhome that features 2 master bedrooms, new carpet and washer/dryer upstairs! It is located steps from The Waterford Lakes Town Center, which includes many restaurants, stores, and Regal Cinemas. The community is gated, and there is guest parking very close to this home. Enjoy the community pool, playground, and basketball court. Don't wait....Call TODAY for a showing, before someone else does!



(RLNE2601798)