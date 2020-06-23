All apartments in Alafaya
Alafaya, FL
12977 Lexington Summit St.
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

12977 Lexington Summit St.

12977 Lexington Summit Street · No Longer Available
Alafaya
Location

12977 Lexington Summit Street, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
playground
basketball court
guest parking
Nice 2/2.5 Townhome with 2 Masters in Gated Community! - Come Home to this nice Townhome that features 2 master bedrooms, new carpet and washer/dryer upstairs! It is located steps from The Waterford Lakes Town Center, which includes many restaurants, stores, and Regal Cinemas. The community is gated, and there is guest parking very close to this home. Enjoy the community pool, playground, and basketball court. Don't wait....Call TODAY for a showing, before someone else does!

(RLNE2601798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12977 Lexington Summit St. have any available units?
12977 Lexington Summit St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12977 Lexington Summit St. have?
Some of 12977 Lexington Summit St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12977 Lexington Summit St. currently offering any rent specials?
12977 Lexington Summit St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12977 Lexington Summit St. pet-friendly?
No, 12977 Lexington Summit St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12977 Lexington Summit St. offer parking?
Yes, 12977 Lexington Summit St. offers parking.
Does 12977 Lexington Summit St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12977 Lexington Summit St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12977 Lexington Summit St. have a pool?
Yes, 12977 Lexington Summit St. has a pool.
Does 12977 Lexington Summit St. have accessible units?
No, 12977 Lexington Summit St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12977 Lexington Summit St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12977 Lexington Summit St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12977 Lexington Summit St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12977 Lexington Summit St. does not have units with air conditioning.
