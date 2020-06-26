12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Exactly what you would hope to find in a luxury rental listing in Avalon Park. This Suburban style 3 level townhome will please the most discerning tastes. This home is for those who appreciate the finer touches and luxury finishes. With 1 bedroom on main level with it's own bathroom, the 2nd floor is where you'll find the kitchen, dining and living room with a guest half bath. Master bedroom and 3rd bedrooms on 3rd level each with their own bathrooms. Strolling distance to all that Avalon Park has to offer such as restaurants, some of the best schools around, medical, shopping, grocery stores and the most amazing community events to keep this small town community well connected. People who come here are drawn to how laid back and helping their neighbors are. And we all stay because you realize the grass is not greener anywhere else. Come Live Work and Play in one of the most beautiful communities in all of Orlando!