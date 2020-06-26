All apartments in Alafaya
Alafaya, FL
12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1
12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1

12936 Brandon Coates Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12936 Brandon Coates Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Exactly what you would hope to find in a luxury rental listing in Avalon Park. This Suburban style 3 level townhome will please the most discerning tastes. This home is for those who appreciate the finer touches and luxury finishes. With 1 bedroom on main level with it's own bathroom, the 2nd floor is where you'll find the kitchen, dining and living room with a guest half bath. Master bedroom and 3rd bedrooms on 3rd level each with their own bathrooms. Strolling distance to all that Avalon Park has to offer such as restaurants, some of the best schools around, medical, shopping, grocery stores and the most amazing community events to keep this small town community well connected. People who come here are drawn to how laid back and helping their neighbors are. And we all stay because you realize the grass is not greener anywhere else. Come Live Work and Play in one of the most beautiful communities in all of Orlando!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1 have any available units?
12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1 have?
Some of 12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12936 Brandon Coates Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
