Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET

12913 Lexington Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

12913 Lexington Summit Street, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**APPLICATION IN PROCESS!!! Available for Immediate Move In ** New Stainless Steel Appliances ** New Paint Throughout ** New Washer and Dryer ** NEW CARPET ** Conveniently located in East Orlando near Waterford Lakes Town Center, Highway 408 in the highly sought after gated Waterford Villas community. This 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 1 car garage beauty features almost 1500 sq feet of open floor plan concept with new AC and water heater. This town home also features brand new stainless steel appliances, new carpet, grey paint throughout to bring out the modern tones and a new washer and dryer! Absolute must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have any available units?
12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have?
Some of 12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET does offer parking.
Does 12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have a pool?
No, 12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have accessible units?
No, 12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET has units with air conditioning.
