12913 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET

**APPLICATION IN PROCESS!!! Available for Immediate Move In ** New Stainless Steel Appliances ** New Paint Throughout ** New Washer and Dryer ** NEW CARPET ** Conveniently located in East Orlando near Waterford Lakes Town Center, Highway 408 in the highly sought after gated Waterford Villas community. This 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 1 car garage beauty features almost 1500 sq feet of open floor plan concept with new AC and water heater. This town home also features brand new stainless steel appliances, new carpet, grey paint throughout to bring out the modern tones and a new washer and dryer! Absolute must see!