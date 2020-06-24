All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET

12912 Lexington Summit Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12912 Lexington Summit Street, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
This Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath FULLY REMODELED town home is MOVE-IN READY and in a fantastic LOCATION! TWO DUAL MASTER bedrooms each with their own attached bathroom and LARGE CLOSETS. The open floor plan features an living/dining room combination with BRAND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES in the kitchen, a pantry, and a breakfast bar. The WOOD LOOK TILE throughout the bottom floor and LUXURY LARGE PLANK LAMINATE upstairs help the unit come to life and take your breath away. There is fresh paint throughout the interior and 5 1/4" baseboards to help accent the gorgeous flooring. At the end of your day, sit out back and take in the VIEW of the WATER to help make any worries go away!!! The Villas of Waterford Lakes is a GATED COMMUNITY offering a community pool, playground, and basketball court. Super convenient location across the street from The Waterford Lakes Town Center with tons of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Close to UCF, 408 and downtown!!! Great rental potential as well with its proximity to UCF. Don't miss out on this CONTEMPORARY TOWN HOME in the middle of everything. It won't last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have any available units?
12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have?
Some of 12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET offers parking.
Does 12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET has a pool.
Does 12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have accessible units?
No, 12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 12912 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College