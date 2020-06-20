12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE.

Amenities
Come Home to Waterford Lakes, with a Vibrant Town Center close by that includes a great mix of retail shopping, restaurants with specialized eateries, and a wonderful neighborhood environment. Family and pet friendly community also has Top Rated Schools and is convenient to 408/ FL Turnpike and The Greenway. No carpet is this home, all floors are ceramic tile or laminate, great for allergy sufferers! Master bathroom comes with his/her sinks, garden tub and separate shower. This cozy 3bed/2bath comes with a French door leading out to a lovely landscaped yard for you to enjoy and includes weekly landscaping in the rent. Move in requirements; 1st Month, Last Month and an Equal Amount of Security.