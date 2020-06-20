All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like
12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE

12804 Maribou Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12804 Maribou Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come Home to Waterford Lakes, with a Vibrant Town Center close by that includes a great mix of retail shopping, restaurants with specialized eateries, and a wonderful neighborhood environment. Family and pet friendly community also has Top Rated Schools and is convenient to 408/ FL Turnpike and The Greenway. No carpet is this home, all floors are ceramic tile or laminate, great for allergy sufferers! Master bathroom comes with his/her sinks, garden tub and separate shower. This cozy 3bed/2bath comes with a French door leading out to a lovely landscaped yard for you to enjoy and includes weekly landscaping in the rent. Move in requirements; 1st Month, Last Month and an Equal Amount of Security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE have any available units?
12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE have?
Some of 12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 BedroomsAlafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with PoolAlafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

StoneybrookAvalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College