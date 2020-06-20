12804 MARIBOU CIRCLE.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come Home to Waterford Lakes, with a Vibrant Town Center close by that includes a great mix of retail shopping, restaurants with specialized eateries, and a wonderful neighborhood environment. Family and pet friendly community also has Top Rated Schools and is convenient to 408/ FL Turnpike and The Greenway. No carpet is this home, all floors are ceramic tile or laminate, great for allergy sufferers! Master bathroom comes with his/her sinks, garden tub and separate shower. This cozy 3bed/2bath comes with a French door leading out to a lovely landscaped yard for you to enjoy and includes weekly landscaping in the rent. Move in requirements; 1st Month, Last Month and an Equal Amount of Security.