Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:18 AM

12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE

12767 Whiterapids Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12767 Whiterapids Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $500 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 5/31/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home. Special is subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice.
You'll love living in this stylish home! Features include an attached garage, spacious living room with a vaulted ceiling, and a master bedroom offering a walk-in closet and private bath. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and an adjacent eat-in area. Additionally, the HOA provides a clubhouse, pool, park, tennis court and more as amenities for your enjoyment. For more information, apply and reserve this Invitation Home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE have any available units?
12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE have?
Some of 12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12767 WHITERAPIDS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

