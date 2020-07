Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Well Maintained 3/2/1, Lawn Care INCLUDED! - Come home to this cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. It features a breakfast bar, decorative arches, a screened porch, and a pond view. Use the 1 car garage for parking or storage. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, schools, and more! The rent includes a washer/dryer and lawn care! Clean, neutral colors. Affordable price! Don't wait....Call Today!



