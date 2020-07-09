All apartments in Alafaya
12705 PADDLE COURT
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

12705 PADDLE COURT

12705 Paddle Court · No Longer Available
Location

12705 Paddle Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12705 PADDLE COURT Available 02/01/20 - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home on flag lot in cul-de-sac. Open floor plan with pergo wood floors in kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, ceramic tile in baths. Vaulted ceilings. Neutral color paint throughout. Mature landscaping. Screened back patio. Washer dryer hookups. Lawn care is included in rent. Close to major highways, shops, restaurants and schools! Freshly painted inside! Brand new carpet!

Application fee is per adult. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text (321) 895-9504, or email: padd12705@rent.dynasty.com.

(RLNE5287099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12705 PADDLE COURT have any available units?
12705 PADDLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12705 PADDLE COURT have?
Some of 12705 PADDLE COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12705 PADDLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12705 PADDLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12705 PADDLE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 12705 PADDLE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 12705 PADDLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12705 PADDLE COURT offers parking.
Does 12705 PADDLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12705 PADDLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12705 PADDLE COURT have a pool?
No, 12705 PADDLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12705 PADDLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 12705 PADDLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12705 PADDLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12705 PADDLE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12705 PADDLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12705 PADDLE COURT has units with air conditioning.

