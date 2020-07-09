Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12705 PADDLE COURT Available 02/01/20 - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home on flag lot in cul-de-sac. Open floor plan with pergo wood floors in kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, ceramic tile in baths. Vaulted ceilings. Neutral color paint throughout. Mature landscaping. Screened back patio. Washer dryer hookups. Lawn care is included in rent. Close to major highways, shops, restaurants and schools! Freshly painted inside! Brand new carpet!



Application fee is per adult. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text (321) 895-9504, or email: padd12705@rent.dynasty.com.



(RLNE5287099)