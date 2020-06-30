12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You'll fall in love with this stylish, yet traditional home. The kitchen is open and has ample cabinet space, updated appliances, a functional breakfast bar. The living room is the perfect place to curl up with a good book in front of the cozy fireplace, or just hang out with family. If you have a hard day at work, step into the master bathroom and unwind featuring dual sinks, an oversized soaking tub, and a glass enclosed shower. The backyard is fenced in and this home has a closed in patio with floor to ceiling windows looking out into the backyard. To top it off, this home offers a two car garage.