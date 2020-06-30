All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:55 AM

12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE

12666 Maribou Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12666 Maribou Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll fall in love with this stylish, yet traditional home. The kitchen is open and has ample cabinet space, updated appliances, a functional breakfast bar. The living room is the perfect place to curl up with a good book in front of the cozy fireplace, or just hang out with family. If you have a hard day at work, step into the master bathroom and unwind featuring dual sinks, an oversized soaking tub, and a glass enclosed shower. The backyard is fenced in and this home has a closed in patio with floor to ceiling windows looking out into the backyard. To top it off, this home offers a two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE have any available units?
12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE have?
Some of 12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12666 MARIBOU CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

