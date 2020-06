Amenities

12621 Parkbury Drive Available 07/03/20 THREE BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT, CLOSE TO SR 50 AND CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING - Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home, Tile Throughout, Two Car Garage. Screened In Patio, New High Efficiency A/C

Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway, Very close to all shopping in the Area.



Schools: Camelot, Legacy, East River



(RLNE5852276)