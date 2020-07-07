All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE

12612 Maribou Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12612 Maribou Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful 4 bd / 2 ba 1924 sqft home is available for immediate occupancy! With vaulted ceilings and tile in living room, dinning room and family room, this property has been freshly painted throughout! Large master bedroom and bath featuring separate shower, garden tub, walk in closet as well as a water closet. Small bedroom connected to master bedroom by french doors, perfect for office or nursery! Large inside utility room with washer/dryer hookups, two car garage, fenced in back yard! Community amenities include pool, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, walking path, and much more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE have any available units?
12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE have?
Some of 12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

