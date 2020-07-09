12612 MARIBOU CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

This beautiful 4 bd / 2 ba 1924 sqft home is available for immediate occupancy! With vaulted ceilings and tile in living room, dinning room and family room, this property has been freshly painted throughout! Large master bedroom and bath featuring separate shower, garden tub, walk in closet as well as a water closet. Small bedroom connected to master bedroom by french doors, perfect for office or nursery! Large inside utility room with washer/dryer hookups, two car garage, fenced in back yard! Community amenities include pool, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, walking path, and much more!!