Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1258 Fountain coin Loop

1258 Fountain Coin Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1258 Fountain Coin Loop, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
NEW CONSTRUCTION: Beautiful 3/2 Single Family Home - Beautiful 3/2 New Construction home located in Reserve at Golden Isle. This spacious single family home has tile throughout the downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Master suite is located downstairs off of the living room with two bedrooms upstairs. There is plenty of living space in this home with a nice open eat in kitchen, large living room and screened in patio.

Quick drive to Waterford Lakes Town Center and Avalon Park

Castle Creek Elementary
Avalon Middle
East River High School

(RLNE4619126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1258 Fountain coin Loop have any available units?
1258 Fountain coin Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1258 Fountain coin Loop have?
Some of 1258 Fountain coin Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1258 Fountain coin Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1258 Fountain coin Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 Fountain coin Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1258 Fountain coin Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1258 Fountain coin Loop offer parking?
No, 1258 Fountain coin Loop does not offer parking.
Does 1258 Fountain coin Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1258 Fountain coin Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 Fountain coin Loop have a pool?
No, 1258 Fountain coin Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1258 Fountain coin Loop have accessible units?
No, 1258 Fountain coin Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 Fountain coin Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1258 Fountain coin Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1258 Fountain coin Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1258 Fountain coin Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
