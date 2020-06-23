1258 Fountain coin Loop

Amenities
NEW CONSTRUCTION: Beautiful 3/2 Single Family Home - Beautiful 3/2 New Construction home located in Reserve at Golden Isle. This spacious single family home has tile throughout the downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. Master suite is located downstairs off of the living room with two bedrooms upstairs. There is plenty of living space in this home with a nice open eat in kitchen, large living room and screened in patio.
Quick drive to Waterford Lakes Town Center and Avalon Park
Castle Creek Elementary
Avalon Middle
East River High School
(RLNE4619126)