1256 Ocklawaha Drive Available 07/10/20 Great Avalon Park location extra large 4bd 2.5ba two story home. MOVE IN JULY 2020!! - Rent: $1998 Deposit $1998



4 Beds 2.5 Baths

Extra large 2 story home, combo living dinning room, as well as large separate family room area off kitchen, spacious pantry/laundry room also off kitchen. Beautiful tile backsplash throughout kitchen area. Convenient half bath on first floor. Enjoy huge bonus room area on second floor, plus all bedrooms on second floor. Massive master bedroom leads to master bath with double sink, garden tub and separate shower, in addition to extra large master walk-in closet! This home has plenty of space!!



Washer and Dryer located in spacious laundry room off kitchen area!!



This home is located in Waterford Trails - community offers|Community Pool, Playground, Basketball Court,Tennis Court, in Avalon Park area. Just a few minutes from Downtown Avalon Park as well as Waterford Lakes shopping center!!!



****** THIS IS A TENANT OCCUPIED PROPERTY & SHOWINGS MUST BE ARRANGED WITH A 24 HR NOTICE ******



CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary - Castle Creek

Middle - Timber Springs

High - East River

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

*** NO STUDENTS ***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3296780)