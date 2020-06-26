All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

1256 Ocklawaha Drive

1256 Ocklawaha Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1256 Ocklawaha Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
1256 Ocklawaha Drive Available 07/10/20 Great Avalon Park location extra large 4bd 2.5ba two story home. MOVE IN JULY 2020!! - Rent: $1998 Deposit $1998

4 Beds 2.5 Baths
Extra large 2 story home, combo living dinning room, as well as large separate family room area off kitchen, spacious pantry/laundry room also off kitchen. Beautiful tile backsplash throughout kitchen area. Convenient half bath on first floor. Enjoy huge bonus room area on second floor, plus all bedrooms on second floor. Massive master bedroom leads to master bath with double sink, garden tub and separate shower, in addition to extra large master walk-in closet! This home has plenty of space!!

Washer and Dryer located in spacious laundry room off kitchen area!!

This home is located in Waterford Trails - community offers|Community Pool, Playground, Basketball Court,Tennis Court, in Avalon Park area. Just a few minutes from Downtown Avalon Park as well as Waterford Lakes shopping center!!!

****** THIS IS A TENANT OCCUPIED PROPERTY & SHOWINGS MUST BE ARRANGED WITH A 24 HR NOTICE ******

CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary - Castle Creek
Middle - Timber Springs
High - East River
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***
*** NO STUDENTS ***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3296780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 Ocklawaha Drive have any available units?
1256 Ocklawaha Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1256 Ocklawaha Drive have?
Some of 1256 Ocklawaha Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 Ocklawaha Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1256 Ocklawaha Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 Ocklawaha Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1256 Ocklawaha Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1256 Ocklawaha Drive offer parking?
No, 1256 Ocklawaha Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1256 Ocklawaha Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1256 Ocklawaha Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 Ocklawaha Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1256 Ocklawaha Drive has a pool.
Does 1256 Ocklawaha Drive have accessible units?
No, 1256 Ocklawaha Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 Ocklawaha Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1256 Ocklawaha Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1256 Ocklawaha Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1256 Ocklawaha Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
