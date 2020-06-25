All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

12503 Woodbury Cove Drive

12503 Woodbury Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12503 Woodbury Cove Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

Come see this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage located in the Woodbury Cove subdivision and is just minutes away from the 408 expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center and plenty of dining and shopping options. With just over 1800 square feet of living space this home will be perfect for you and your family. Vaulted ceilings through-out the living room gives this home a much larger feel. Master bedroom would easily fit a king size bed and the master bathroom has both a garden tub for after those long days at work and a separate shower. The fully fenced in over-sized backyard is perfect, especially with no rear neighbors. Schedule your showing today!

Listing Courtesy Of METRO CITY REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12503 Woodbury Cove Drive have any available units?
12503 Woodbury Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 12503 Woodbury Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12503 Woodbury Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12503 Woodbury Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12503 Woodbury Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12503 Woodbury Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12503 Woodbury Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 12503 Woodbury Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12503 Woodbury Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12503 Woodbury Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 12503 Woodbury Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12503 Woodbury Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 12503 Woodbury Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12503 Woodbury Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12503 Woodbury Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12503 Woodbury Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12503 Woodbury Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
