12503 Woodbury Cove Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage located in the Woodbury Cove subdivision and is just minutes away from the 408 expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center and plenty of dining and shopping options. With just over 1800 square feet of living space this home will be perfect for you and your family. Vaulted ceilings through-out the living room gives this home a much larger feel. Master bedroom would easily fit a king size bed and the master bathroom has both a garden tub for after those long days at work and a separate shower. The fully fenced in over-sized backyard is perfect, especially with no rear neighbors. Schedule your showing today!



Listing Courtesy Of METRO CITY REALTY



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.