Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

1247 CRANE CREST WAY

1247 Crane Crest Way · No Longer Available
Location

1247 Crane Crest Way, Alafaya, FL 32825
Woodland Lakes Preserve

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
** New Interior Paint!! New Carpet!! New Stainless Steel Appliances!! **5 bedrooms ** 3 bathrooms ** 2 car garage ** in the heart of East Orlando. Property has separate formal Dining Room, Living Room, Family Room and Breakfast Nook. Granite counter tops and 42" cabinets in the kitchen and marble counter tops in all the bathrooms. Enjoy breakfast with a gorgeous view of the trees and pond. Master bathroom has separate sinks, jacuzzi tub and shower. Community has gated security guard, salt water pool, and huge playground. Close to Waterford Town Center, Avalon Park, highway 408, 417, and 528. Neutral GRAY paint color and 2" faux wood blinds through out. Extra LARGE 2 car garage and HUGE master's room. Washer, Dryer, and lawn services are included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1247 CRANE CREST WAY have any available units?
1247 CRANE CREST WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1247 CRANE CREST WAY have?
Some of 1247 CRANE CREST WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1247 CRANE CREST WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1247 CRANE CREST WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1247 CRANE CREST WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1247 CRANE CREST WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1247 CRANE CREST WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1247 CRANE CREST WAY offers parking.
Does 1247 CRANE CREST WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1247 CRANE CREST WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1247 CRANE CREST WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1247 CRANE CREST WAY has a pool.
Does 1247 CRANE CREST WAY have accessible units?
No, 1247 CRANE CREST WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1247 CRANE CREST WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1247 CRANE CREST WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1247 CRANE CREST WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1247 CRANE CREST WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
