1247 CRANE CREST WAY

Amenities

** New Interior Paint!! New Carpet!! New Stainless Steel Appliances!! **5 bedrooms ** 3 bathrooms ** 2 car garage ** in the heart of East Orlando. Property has separate formal Dining Room, Living Room, Family Room and Breakfast Nook. Granite counter tops and 42" cabinets in the kitchen and marble counter tops in all the bathrooms. Enjoy breakfast with a gorgeous view of the trees and pond. Master bathroom has separate sinks, jacuzzi tub and shower. Community has gated security guard, salt water pool, and huge playground. Close to Waterford Town Center, Avalon Park, highway 408, 417, and 528. Neutral GRAY paint color and 2" faux wood blinds through out. Extra LARGE 2 car garage and HUGE master's room. Washer, Dryer, and lawn services are included in rent.