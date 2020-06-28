1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 and half bath home located in desirable Reserve at Golden Isle in the Avalon Park neighborhood. Only 2 years old! Downstairs you will find an office or study space, , powder room, laundry room, and a spacious Family Room right off the kitchen for a wonderful open concept that is great for entertaining. The kitchen is a chef's dream with double ovens, high end appliances, walk in pantry and large island. There are tile floors throughout the main floor. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom is very spacious with coffered ceilings, walk in closet and a luxurious onsuite. The second bedroom also has it's own private bath while bedrooms 3 and 4 share a nice bathroom. Sliders open to the covered lanai with is great for entertaining or just relaxing with family. The location can't be beat! It's very convenient to Highway 50, the 408, and the Beachline expressways. Shopping and dining options are abundant in the area. Very close to Waterford Lakes shopping plaza and Avalon Park downtown area. Lawn service included. Available now!