All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:22 AM

1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP

1238 Fountain Coin Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1238 Fountain Coin Loop, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 and half bath home located in desirable Reserve at Golden Isle in the Avalon Park neighborhood. Only 2 years old! Downstairs you will find an office or study space, , powder room, laundry room, and a spacious Family Room right off the kitchen for a wonderful open concept that is great for entertaining. The kitchen is a chef's dream with double ovens, high end appliances, walk in pantry and large island. There are tile floors throughout the main floor. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom is very spacious with coffered ceilings, walk in closet and a luxurious onsuite. The second bedroom also has it's own private bath while bedrooms 3 and 4 share a nice bathroom. Sliders open to the covered lanai with is great for entertaining or just relaxing with family. The location can't be beat! It's very convenient to Highway 50, the 408, and the Beachline expressways. Shopping and dining options are abundant in the area. Very close to Waterford Lakes shopping plaza and Avalon Park downtown area. Lawn service included. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP have any available units?
1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP have?
Some of 1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP offers parking.
Does 1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP have a pool?
No, 1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 1238 FOUNTAIN COIN LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College