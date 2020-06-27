All apartments in Alafaya
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE

1236 Royal St. George Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1236 Royal St. George Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Available 1/29/20. 4 bedroom/ 3 full bath home available with golf course and pond views in this Guard Gated Community, “The Preserve” in Kensington at Eastwood! Plenty of room to spread out with formal living/ dining room- family room – and open loft upstairs. Tall ceilings, Granite Countertops, and tiled throughout the first floor. All bedrooms upstairs. The Outdoor Oasis of the Screened Lanai & Pool w/ Spa overlooking the Golf Course and small pond offer a true Florida lifestyle. Eastwood Community offers Lots of Amenities such as the Pool & Cabana, Golf Course, Tennis/Basketball/Volleyball/Racquetball Courts, Baseball/Soccer/Softball Fields, 2 Pavilions, Multiple Playground & Parks, RV/Boat Storage. Located just 20 min from Downtown Orlando, 528, 417 & 408 toll roads, Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, Valencia, Research Parkway, Lockheed Martin, Siemens, Medical City, Lake Nona, & Florida's Beaches. A School District! Rent includes: Pool Care, Basic Cable and Internet, and 24 Hour Guard Gates. Available 1/29/20. Call/text to schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE have any available units?
1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
