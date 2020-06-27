1236 ROYAL ST GEORGE DRIVE

Amenities

Available 1/29/20. 4 bedroom/ 3 full bath home available with golf course and pond views in this Guard Gated Community, “The Preserve” in Kensington at Eastwood! Plenty of room to spread out with formal living/ dining room- family room – and open loft upstairs. Tall ceilings, Granite Countertops, and tiled throughout the first floor. All bedrooms upstairs. The Outdoor Oasis of the Screened Lanai & Pool w/ Spa overlooking the Golf Course and small pond offer a true Florida lifestyle. Eastwood Community offers Lots of Amenities such as the Pool & Cabana, Golf Course, Tennis/Basketball/Volleyball/Racquetball Courts, Baseball/Soccer/Softball Fields, 2 Pavilions, Multiple Playground & Parks, RV/Boat Storage. Located just 20 min from Downtown Orlando, 528, 417 & 408 toll roads, Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, Valencia, Research Parkway, Lockheed Martin, Siemens, Medical City, Lake Nona, & Florida's Beaches. A School District! Rent includes: Pool Care, Basic Cable and Internet, and 24 Hour Guard Gates. Available 1/29/20. Call/text to schedule your private tour today!