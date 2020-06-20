1227 Sophie Blvd.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Two Bedroom , Two Bath Townhome in Orlando - 2/2, Inside laundry with washer & dryer connections

All tile in Main Areas, Tile in Bedrooms, New Energy Efficient Windows, New Roof, Remodeled Bathroom, New High Efficiency A/C, New Ceiling Fans, New Lighting, (2) Remodeled Bathrooms

Centrally located Patio Home, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway with eat-in kitchen and private parking pad, in front of the back door.



Schools: Camelot, Legacy, East River



PENDING WITH A SIGNED RESERVATION AGREEMENT AND DEPOSIT ON RECORD!!!!!



(RLNE1947069)