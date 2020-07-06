12144 BRUCETON WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court car wash area pool racquetball court tennis court volleyball court

WATERFORD LAKES 3BR 2.5BA townhouse in Thatcher's Landing!! END UNIT offers laminate and tile floors downstairs, galley style kitchen with new stainless steel refrigerator, breakfast nook and separate dining area, SCREENED PORCH off living room. Upstairs you'll find the light and bright master bedroom with walk in closet, vaulted ceilings and master bath with shower only. Secondary bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and bath 2 which is a standard tub/shower combo. Ample size storage room located next to back porch. Community pool and car wash station. RENT INCLUDES water/sewer/garbage and lawn care. WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED! Access to all Waterford Lakes amenities including, community pool, basketball courts, tennis courts, racquetball courts, baseball fields, volleyball courts.. Location is just minutes to Waterford Lakes Town Center, FL-408, Avalon Park and Lockheed Martin. Sorry, no pets. Don't wait on this one! Drive by first, then schedule appointment to view this home today! Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.