All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 12144 BRUCETON WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
12144 BRUCETON WAY
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:53 AM

12144 BRUCETON WAY

12144 Bruceton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12144 Bruceton Way, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
WATERFORD LAKES 3BR 2.5BA townhouse in Thatcher's Landing!! END UNIT offers laminate and tile floors downstairs, galley style kitchen with new stainless steel refrigerator, breakfast nook and separate dining area, SCREENED PORCH off living room. Upstairs you'll find the light and bright master bedroom with walk in closet, vaulted ceilings and master bath with shower only. Secondary bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and bath 2 which is a standard tub/shower combo. Ample size storage room located next to back porch. Community pool and car wash station. RENT INCLUDES water/sewer/garbage and lawn care. WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED! Access to all Waterford Lakes amenities including, community pool, basketball courts, tennis courts, racquetball courts, baseball fields, volleyball courts.. Location is just minutes to Waterford Lakes Town Center, FL-408, Avalon Park and Lockheed Martin. Sorry, no pets. Don't wait on this one! Drive by first, then schedule appointment to view this home today! Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12144 BRUCETON WAY have any available units?
12144 BRUCETON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12144 BRUCETON WAY have?
Some of 12144 BRUCETON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12144 BRUCETON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12144 BRUCETON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12144 BRUCETON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12144 BRUCETON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12144 BRUCETON WAY offer parking?
No, 12144 BRUCETON WAY does not offer parking.
Does 12144 BRUCETON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12144 BRUCETON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12144 BRUCETON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 12144 BRUCETON WAY has a pool.
Does 12144 BRUCETON WAY have accessible units?
No, 12144 BRUCETON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12144 BRUCETON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12144 BRUCETON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 12144 BRUCETON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 12144 BRUCETON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College