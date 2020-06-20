All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12136 TOWBOAT COURT

12136 Towboat Court · No Longer Available
Location

12136 Towboat Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Quaint home with special bamboo floors throughout except in kitchen and baths where there is tile. Cathedral ceilings in great room living/dining area. Rear full width of house rear covered screen patio. Fenced back yard. House on culdesac street. Wonderful community of Waterford lakes with tennis, basketball, racquetball, hiking biking trails, playgrounds, pool area all avaialable to tenants.....very close to property. nice walk or bike ride. Convenient to shopping and downtown commute 408 and ALafaya intersection adjacent to neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12136 TOWBOAT COURT have any available units?
12136 TOWBOAT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12136 TOWBOAT COURT have?
Some of 12136 TOWBOAT COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12136 TOWBOAT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12136 TOWBOAT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12136 TOWBOAT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12136 TOWBOAT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12136 TOWBOAT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12136 TOWBOAT COURT offers parking.
Does 12136 TOWBOAT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12136 TOWBOAT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12136 TOWBOAT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12136 TOWBOAT COURT has a pool.
Does 12136 TOWBOAT COURT have accessible units?
No, 12136 TOWBOAT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12136 TOWBOAT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12136 TOWBOAT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12136 TOWBOAT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12136 TOWBOAT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
