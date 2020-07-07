12079 WHITE WAVE PT

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Listing Agent - Carolina Ruiz - carolina.e.ruiz@gmail.com - 941-730-2107 - 4 Rooms for Rent in a Brand New home near UCF (15 minutes away). ALL AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN NOW!!! The home is beautifully furnished in the common areas. * One

room is downstairs with private bathroom $650 * Master bedroom is upstairs $750 * Two rooms upstairs share a bathroom $550 each The utilities are handled by the owner. Each month electricity, water and internet will be split 4 ways. (even if a room is not occupied)

Application fee is $90 dollars per adult. This covers background and credit check. Plenty of parking. Gated Community with community pool. Washer and Dryer in the unit. 12 month lease. No drama. Drug free policy. No couples. No pets (service animals only with

appropriate documentation).



(RLNE5699972)