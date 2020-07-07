All apartments in Alafaya
12079 WHITE WAVE PT
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

12079 WHITE WAVE PT

12079 White Wave Point · No Longer Available
Location

12079 White Wave Point, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Listing Agent - Carolina Ruiz - carolina.e.ruiz@gmail.com - 941-730-2107 - 4 Rooms for Rent in a Brand New home near UCF (15 minutes away). ALL AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN NOW!!! The home is beautifully furnished in the common areas. * One
room is downstairs with private bathroom $650 * Master bedroom is upstairs $750 * Two rooms upstairs share a bathroom $550 each The utilities are handled by the owner. Each month electricity, water and internet will be split 4 ways. (even if a room is not occupied)
Application fee is $90 dollars per adult. This covers background and credit check. Plenty of parking. Gated Community with community pool. Washer and Dryer in the unit. 12 month lease. No drama. Drug free policy. No couples. No pets (service animals only with
appropriate documentation).

(RLNE5699972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12079 WHITE WAVE PT have any available units?
12079 WHITE WAVE PT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12079 WHITE WAVE PT have?
Some of 12079 WHITE WAVE PT's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12079 WHITE WAVE PT currently offering any rent specials?
12079 WHITE WAVE PT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12079 WHITE WAVE PT pet-friendly?
No, 12079 WHITE WAVE PT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12079 WHITE WAVE PT offer parking?
Yes, 12079 WHITE WAVE PT offers parking.
Does 12079 WHITE WAVE PT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12079 WHITE WAVE PT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12079 WHITE WAVE PT have a pool?
Yes, 12079 WHITE WAVE PT has a pool.
Does 12079 WHITE WAVE PT have accessible units?
No, 12079 WHITE WAVE PT does not have accessible units.
Does 12079 WHITE WAVE PT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12079 WHITE WAVE PT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12079 WHITE WAVE PT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12079 WHITE WAVE PT does not have units with air conditioning.

