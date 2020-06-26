11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system gym pool

Clean, updated, and modern living in one of East Orlando's best neighborhoods Heritage Estates. This 1st floor unit has granite counter tops, stainless

steel appliances, deep mount sink, tile throughout common areas, state of the art GYM, POOL, and WASHER and DRYER are included!Your safety is

the most important thing! Live carefree with gated entry AND alarm system! Screened in patio, neutral paint color, and walk-in closet! What more can

you ask for? Close to highway 417, 408, and 528 and minutes from UCF main campus and medical city Lake NONA!