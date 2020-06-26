All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:00 AM

11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE

11808 Meadow Branch Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11808 Meadow Branch Dr, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
pool
Clean, updated, and modern living in one of East Orlando's best neighborhoods Heritage Estates. This 1st floor unit has granite counter tops, stainless
steel appliances, deep mount sink, tile throughout common areas, state of the art GYM, POOL, and WASHER and DRYER are included!Your safety is
the most important thing! Live carefree with gated entry AND alarm system! Screened in patio, neutral paint color, and walk-in closet! What more can
you ask for? Close to highway 417, 408, and 528 and minutes from UCF main campus and medical city Lake NONA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE have any available units?
11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE have?
Some of 11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11808 MEADOW BRANCH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

