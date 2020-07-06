1149 Water Iris Way

Amenities
BRAND NEW 4b/3b TOWNHOME FOR RENT in AVALON PARK! - Property Id: 161106
Brand new construction, never lived in, townhome for rent at Towns at Avalon Ridge in Avalon Park. 4b/3b/1-car garage with 2-car driveway. Tile all downstairs except bedroom that is located on first floor with full bath. Master bedroom, loft, and 2 secondary bedrooms upstairs. Stainless steel appliances including washer & dryer. Small pets 25lbs and under allowed. Access to clubhouse pool, playground, and picnic area. Gated community located in great location with A+ rated schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161106p
Property Id 161106
(RLNE5178544)