Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

1143 Cherry Valley Way

1143 Cherry Valley Way · No Longer Available
Location

1143 Cherry Valley Way, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,157 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5870453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 Cherry Valley Way have any available units?
1143 Cherry Valley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1143 Cherry Valley Way have?
Some of 1143 Cherry Valley Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 Cherry Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
1143 Cherry Valley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 Cherry Valley Way pet-friendly?
No, 1143 Cherry Valley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1143 Cherry Valley Way offer parking?
Yes, 1143 Cherry Valley Way offers parking.
Does 1143 Cherry Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 Cherry Valley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 Cherry Valley Way have a pool?
Yes, 1143 Cherry Valley Way has a pool.
Does 1143 Cherry Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 1143 Cherry Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 Cherry Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1143 Cherry Valley Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1143 Cherry Valley Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1143 Cherry Valley Way has units with air conditioning.
