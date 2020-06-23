1139 Bridgeway Blvd.

Amenities

4/3/3 with Great View & Pool Mntce. Included! Available 6/3/19 - Airy house with split bedroom layout in East Orlando available June 3rd. This 4 bedrooms house has a formal living room and dining room, family room with elegant built in, screen enclosure, large pool, relaxing water view, 3 car garages, an additional area with built ins for a desk/office, all appliances, walk in pantry, laundry area, high ceilings, a lot of natural light and much more. The pool maintenance is included. It is conveniently located near 408 East-West Expwy., SR 50 East, shopping centers and college. The community has playground, community pool, a small fitness-clubhouse and even a peaceful area with a benches, a gazebo and mature landscaping to relax and enjoy nature.



Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing and/or to apply. Showings will begin May 1st.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



