Alafaya, FL
1139 Bridgeway Blvd.
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

1139 Bridgeway Blvd.

1139 Bridgeway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Alafaya
Location

1139 Bridgeway Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4/3/3 with Great View & Pool Mntce. Included! Available 6/3/19 - Airy house with split bedroom layout in East Orlando available June 3rd. This 4 bedrooms house has a formal living room and dining room, family room with elegant built in, screen enclosure, large pool, relaxing water view, 3 car garages, an additional area with built ins for a desk/office, all appliances, walk in pantry, laundry area, high ceilings, a lot of natural light and much more. The pool maintenance is included. It is conveniently located near 408 East-West Expwy., SR 50 East, shopping centers and college. The community has playground, community pool, a small fitness-clubhouse and even a peaceful area with a benches, a gazebo and mature landscaping to relax and enjoy nature.

Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing and/or to apply. Showings will begin May 1st.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

(RLNE3208203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 Bridgeway Blvd. have any available units?
1139 Bridgeway Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1139 Bridgeway Blvd. have?
Some of 1139 Bridgeway Blvd.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1139 Bridgeway Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Bridgeway Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 Bridgeway Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1139 Bridgeway Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1139 Bridgeway Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1139 Bridgeway Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1139 Bridgeway Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 Bridgeway Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 Bridgeway Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 1139 Bridgeway Blvd. has a pool.
Does 1139 Bridgeway Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1139 Bridgeway Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 Bridgeway Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 Bridgeway Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1139 Bridgeway Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1139 Bridgeway Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
