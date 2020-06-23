1131 Sweetbrook Way

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry pool racquetball court garage tennis court volleyball court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c4396880eb ----

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 8, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Waterford Lakes community of East Orlando, located just off South Alafaya Trail and convenient to local shopping, dining establishments, with easy access to the Waterford Lakes Towncenter, UCF, Research Parkway, the 408, the 417 (Greenway), Avalon Park and the 528 (Beachline). This property features wood laminate flooring in the bedrooms and ceramic tile throughout the rest of the property, formal dining room, very spacious living room which flows into the large family room, vaulted ceilings throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, spacious master bedroom with sliding doors leading to the lanai and his/her closets, master bathroom with his/her vanities and garden tub, split floor plan, separate laundry room, 2-car garage, breakfast nook, plenty of built-in decoration shelving throughout, screened in lanai with wet bar and storage room, irrigation system on well and fenced in backyard with storage shed. The Waterford Lakes community features community pool, baseball fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, soccer field and racquetball and volleyball courts. Basic lawn care included.