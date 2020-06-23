All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1131 Sweetbrook Way

1131 Sweetbrook Way · No Longer Available
Location

1131 Sweetbrook Way, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c4396880eb ----
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 8, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Waterford Lakes community of East Orlando, located just off South Alafaya Trail and convenient to local shopping, dining establishments, with easy access to the Waterford Lakes Towncenter, UCF, Research Parkway, the 408, the 417 (Greenway), Avalon Park and the 528 (Beachline). This property features wood laminate flooring in the bedrooms and ceramic tile throughout the rest of the property, formal dining room, very spacious living room which flows into the large family room, vaulted ceilings throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, spacious master bedroom with sliding doors leading to the lanai and his/her closets, master bathroom with his/her vanities and garden tub, split floor plan, separate laundry room, 2-car garage, breakfast nook, plenty of built-in decoration shelving throughout, screened in lanai with wet bar and storage room, irrigation system on well and fenced in backyard with storage shed. The Waterford Lakes community features community pool, baseball fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, soccer field and racquetball and volleyball courts. Basic lawn care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Sweetbrook Way have any available units?
1131 Sweetbrook Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1131 Sweetbrook Way have?
Some of 1131 Sweetbrook Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 Sweetbrook Way currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Sweetbrook Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Sweetbrook Way pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Sweetbrook Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1131 Sweetbrook Way offer parking?
Yes, 1131 Sweetbrook Way does offer parking.
Does 1131 Sweetbrook Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Sweetbrook Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Sweetbrook Way have a pool?
Yes, 1131 Sweetbrook Way has a pool.
Does 1131 Sweetbrook Way have accessible units?
No, 1131 Sweetbrook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Sweetbrook Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Sweetbrook Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Sweetbrook Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Sweetbrook Way does not have units with air conditioning.
