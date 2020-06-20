All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 11243 Cypress Trail.
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:05 PM

11243 Cypress Trail

11243 Cypress Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11243 Cypress Trail Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
This home is 3 bed/2 bath with a 2 car garage. Home is located in the beautiful Wood Lands gated community. This property features large ceramic tile throughout the entire home, stainless steel appliances, and rests on a conservation lot for added privacy. Community also features a gated recreational area with a swimming pool and playground. **Lawn maintenance is included with rental agreement.**

Application fee is $60.00 Per Adult
Security Deposit of $1,600.00, as well as first month's rent of $1,600.00 are due at signing of lease.

The application can be found at www.RCRealtyGroup.Info under "Rental Listings." Please be sure to include the attached PDF files along with the your rental application. A valid Florida Driver's license or valid State issued Identification, in addition to last two pay-stubs are required with application per individual application.

**All applicants must apply on-line, ONLY FULLY COMPLETED applications will be processed** Please be sure to include RENTAL HISTORY VERIFICATION form, as well as the EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION FORM.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11243 Cypress Trail have any available units?
11243 Cypress Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 11243 Cypress Trail have?
Some of 11243 Cypress Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11243 Cypress Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11243 Cypress Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11243 Cypress Trail pet-friendly?
No, 11243 Cypress Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 11243 Cypress Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11243 Cypress Trail offers parking.
Does 11243 Cypress Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11243 Cypress Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11243 Cypress Trail have a pool?
Yes, 11243 Cypress Trail has a pool.
Does 11243 Cypress Trail have accessible units?
No, 11243 Cypress Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11243 Cypress Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11243 Cypress Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 11243 Cypress Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11243 Cypress Trail has units with air conditioning.
