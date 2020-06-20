Rent Calculator
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE
1124 Shallcross Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1124 Shallcross Avenue, Alafaya, FL 32828
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Guard Gated 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Town Home in Orlando! Spacious tiled living area. Charming kitchen. Bedrooms are a great size!
***HOA requires separate application fee - $40.00 per applicant. HOA can take up to 30 days for approval ***
This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have any available units?
1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alafaya, FL
.
What amenities does 1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have?
Some of 1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alafaya
.
Does 1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 SHALLCROSS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
